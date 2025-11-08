India AI Summit 2026: Pre-Event Roundtable Held In Seattle With US Reps

Pre-Summit Roundtable in Seattle

The Indian Consulate in Seattle hosted a Pre-Summit Roundtable ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, attended by US representatives Adam Smith and Michael Baumgartner. The roundtable featured presentations from leading tech CEOs from the Greater Seattle area, focusing on themes such as the application of artificial intelligence in Agri-Tech and the potential of data centres and digital infrastructure in India.

Key Themes: 'Three Sutras' and 'Seven Chakras'

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pre-Event Briefing Session hosted in Seattle! Thank US Rep. Adam Smith and US Rep. Michael Baumgartner for gracing the Pre-Summit Roundtable. Deeply appreciate presentations from Tech and AI Industry leaders underscoring the Three Sutras / Pillars of India's AI journey: People, Planet, Progress."

Participants also briefed US Congressman Adam Smith, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, and Congressman Michael Baumgartner, Member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees about India's progress in AI and highlighted the Seven Chakras, or Themes for Global Cooperation centered around (i) Safe and Trusted AI (ii) Human Capital (iii) Science (iv) Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency (v) Inclusion and Social Empowerment (vi) Democratizing AI Resources and (vii) Economic Growth and Social Good.

Roadmap to India AI Impact Summit 2026

Today's briefing at the new Chancery premises of the Indian Consulate in Seattle was the first such curtain raiser in a series of such sessions that are being planned in the run-up to the AI India Impact Summit. Subsequent workshops and briefing sessions are being planned in leading US Universities in the US Pacific Northwest, as well as with leading Tech and AI industry stakeholders in January 2026, a statement by the Consulate said.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global-scale AI summit hosted in the Global South. It will bring together governments, industry, academia, and startups from global capitals with an aim to translate AI's potential into tangible outcomes for People, Planet, and Progress and reaffirm India's vision of "AI for All."

