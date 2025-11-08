Delta Unveils Redesigned Employee Uniforms

Dhaka: Delta Air Lines has unveiled a new uniform collection for its above- and below-wing employees, describing it as the start of“a new era for Delta” that honours the carrier's heritage while looking ahead to its next century.

The collection, called“Distinctly Delta,” was developed with Lands' End and shaped by feedback from 65,000 employees across airport, in-flight and technical operations teams.

The airline said the designs focus on function and comfort, featuring improved seam placement, enhanced fabrics and tailored fits.

Drawing from Delta's heritage colour palette, the uniforms come in Navigator Navy, Boarding Burgundy and Runway Red, with a new Powerful Pink shade to mark the airline's 20-year partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The wrap dress, a popular style from the early 2000s, also returns.

A premium Elite Collection will create a unified look for Red Coats, Sky Club ambassadors and onboard Pursers, with jacquard patterns featuring the Delta Widget logo.

Italian fashion house Missoni is designing matching accessories including scarves, ties and pocket squares.

Delta said the uniforms meet STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX safety and fabric quality standards. Wear-testing will begin in summer 2026, with full rollout planned for 2027.

“There's no better manifestation of the Delta brand than the Delta people who wear our uniform,” said Ranjan Goswami, senior vice-president of Customer Experience Design.

Media reports, a fashion expert who praised the airline's employee-focused design process but described the look as“dated” and“gloomy” due to its subdued colours.

Some employees called the update an improvement but said the designs felt“safe” rather than innovative.

Delta said the new uniforms reflect its broader investment in people and customer experience.“When customers see our people in this uniform, we want them to feel something different – something special,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, managing director of Uniform and Onboard Brand Experience.

