Sydney Sweeney Reveals Why She Feared She Would Throw Up During Skydive

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney shared that she feared she would throw up mid-air after she spent the night drinking before going skydiving.

Telling Stephen Colbert she was“terrified” but determined to try something new, the 28-year-old Euphoria actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Colbert showed a photo of Sweeney mid-jump during the show, screaming as she fell through the air with a skydiving instructor strapped to her back, reports co.

He asked:“Why would you do this? Do you like heights?”

She replied:“No, I'm scared of heights,” describing the experience as“terrifying”.

When asked why she decided to go, she said she was in a“year of trying new things”, adding:“So I decided to jump out of a plane!”

He then asked how she had prepared for the jump.

Sweeney said:“I went with my cousins to a town which is, like, three bars and one church, and we went barhopping until 3am. And then I went skydiving at six.”

The host was astonished and asked if she had still been drunk.

The actress said:“I was a little worried stuff would come out – (that) I would not be the only thing falling out of the sky.”

Despite her nerves, she said the jump was“a blast”.

She shared:“I was hypnotised by the sight of all the farmland parcels below.”

Sweeney added she had leapt over a lake, with Colbert replying:“If you hit a lake at terminal velocity it still doesn't go well.”

Later in the interview, Sweeney spoke about how she persuaded her parents to let her pursue acting as a child.

She said:“I put together a five-year business plan presentation when I was 10 years old.”

Sweeney also said it was a“hard sell” and took“years” to convince them to let her chase her showbiz dreams.

She told Colbert that her mother still has the presentation.

Sydney also said she spends much of her time in Idaho, living in the home once owned by her great-grandparents.

She added:“Growing up, I would run across the backyard to my cousins.

“Three years ago I walked up and knocked on the door and said, 'I want to buy back my great-grandmother's house.'”

She said her family had always been“running amok” between neighbouring houses and revealed she had named her property“Camp Run Amok”.