Umerov Discusses Financing Of Deep Strike Program With Kubilius

"I had a conversation with European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius. I informed him about the situation at the front, the main challenges and threats Ukraine is currently facing. We discussed the financing of the Deep Strike program and the SAFE loans mechanism, which are designed to strengthen our defense capabilities," Umerov said.

The parties also focused on Ukraine's experience in countering drones. Umerov emphasized that this topic is becoming increasingly relevant for Europe, which is now more frequently facing airspace-related challenges.

Europe is studying Ukraine's experience to integrate Ukrainian solutions and technologies into its own security system.

"We are working together to turn practical developments into a joint European force capable of effectively responding to new threats," he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov previously discussed with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas the priorities for Ukraine's military and non-military support for 2026.

