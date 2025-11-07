Zelensky Dismisses Two Deputy Secretaries Of National Security And Defense Council
By decree No. 831/2025, Serhii Demediuk was dismissed from the post of deputy secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.Read also: Ukraine to open defense industry offices not only in Europe but also in US, Global South – NSDC
By decree No. 832/2025, Andrii Kononenko was dismissed from the same position.
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky earlier issued a decree increasing the maximum number of NSDC staff members to 252 and approved the structure of the council's apparatus.
Photo: Presidential Office
