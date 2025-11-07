Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Dismisses Two Deputy Secretaries Of National Security And Defense Council

2025-11-07 07:13:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in decrees No. 831/2025 and No. 832/2025 dated November 7, 2025, published on the president's website.

By decree No. 831/2025, Serhii Demediuk was dismissed from the post of deputy secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine to open defense industry offices not only in Europe but also in US, Global South – NSDC

By decree No. 832/2025, Andrii Kononenko was dismissed from the same position.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky earlier issued a decree increasing the maximum number of NSDC staff members to 252 and approved the structure of the council's apparatus.

Photo: Presidential Office

UkrinForm

