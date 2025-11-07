403
ATCO, Canadian Utilities, Extendicare At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO Ltd. (T.X) Hit a new 52-week high of $54.97. ATCO today announced third quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $103 million ($0.92 per share), which were $12 million ($0.11 per share) higher compared to $91 million ($0.81 per share) in the third quarter of 2024.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $8.85. Algonquin is expected to report $0.09 for Q3 2025.
Canadian Utilities Limited (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $40.92. Canadian Utilities today announced third quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $108 million ($0.40 per share), which were $6 million ($0.02 per share) higher compared to $102 million ($0.38 per share) in the third quarter of 2024.
Extendicare Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $16.29. No news stories available.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $3.70. Probe entered in October into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Fresnillo plc has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Probe by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario)
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-week high of $47.57. Quebecor was expected to report $0.97 for Q3 2025.
Lion Rock Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents. Lion Rock this week began the inaugural drill program on the Volney Project, located in the historic Black Hills mining district of South Dakota.
Saputo Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $34.84. This week, Saputo announced second-quarter revenues of $4.721 billion, up $13 million or 0.3%. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $450 million, up $61 million or 15.7%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5%, up from 8.3%.
Spartan Delta Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $6.80. This week, Spartan Delta shares rose 1.7% on volume of 9,183,011 shares
Solaris Resources Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $9.79. Solaris this week announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and maiden Mineral Reserves for its Warintza Project, located in southeastern Ecuador.
STEP Energy Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $5.48. STEP this week revealed consolidated revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $227.2 million, was down from revenue of $256.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and in line with revenue from $228.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.8 million ($0.09 diluted income per share) compared to net loss of $5.5 million ($0.08 diluted loss per share) in the same period of 2024.
Star Royalties Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents. Star Royalties highlighted an update by Minera Alamos on the development progress and exploration potential of its Copperstone Gold Mine Minera Alamos is currently preparing an updated technical study to support Copperstone's restart, following anticipated approvals of final amendments to its Mine Plan of Operations which are expected before year-end 2025.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $6.56. No news storiea available.
Urbana Corporation (T.A) Hit a new 52-week high of $7.90. Thursday, Urbana rose 5.9% on volume of 36,005 shares
Wajax Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $27.25. Wednesday, Wajax shares rose 7.3% on volume of 161,802 shares
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $3.30. No news stories available.
