Summit Royalties Announces Appointment Of Jerrold Annett As Chairman Trading To Commence On Venture Exchange Other Corporate Updates

Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

In connection with the closing of the RTO and further to its news release on November 5, 2025 (titled "Summit Royalties Completes Go-Public Transaction"), the common shares of the Corporation (the " Common Shares ") are scheduled to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") at market open on Monday, November 10, 2025, under the symbol "SUM".

In anticipation of commencement of trading on the Exchange, the Common Shares have been delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at market close today.

Appointment of Chairman of the Board

Mr. Jerrold Annett has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the " Board ") with the full board including Drew Clark, Blair Zaritsky, Stephen Eddy, and Russell Mills.

Mr. Annett, Chairman of the Board, commented: "I am pleased to accept the role of Chairman at this important stage for Summit Royalties. As a large shareholder, I am fully aligned with the Corporation's objectives and confident in its potential. The team has established a strong foundation, building a cash-flowing royalty business with 47 royalties in a short period of time. It is an exciting time to be a new entrant in the royalty space, with record metal prices and consolidation creating significant opportunities for growth. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance Summit's strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Jerrold Annett has over 30 years of mining and capital markets experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Capital Markets at Capstone Copper. He has over a decade of mining sales experience, including nine years as head of mining sales at Scotiabank, a position he left to join Arizona Mining, which was acquired for $1.6 billion in cash. A professional engineer by background, Mr. Annett started his career working for Teck Resources and Falconbridge as a metallurgist.

Drew Clark, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Corporation commented: "We are pleased to announce the commencement of trading on Monday, November 10th, along with the appointment of Jerrold Annett as Chairman of Summit Royalties. Mr. Annett brings extensive capital markets expertise and senior executive experience in the mining sector, with a strong record of building and financing successful resource companies. His leadership and strategic perspective will further strengthen Summit's position as we continue to expand our royalty portfolio and capitalize on favorable market conditions."

Formation of Committees of the Board

The Board approved the formation of the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee. The composition of each committee is as follows:



Audit Committee: Blair Zaritsky (Chair), Stephen Eddy and Russell Mills.

Compensation Committee: Russell Mills (Chair), Stephen Eddy and Blair Zaritsky. Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee: Stephen Eddy (Chair), Jerrold Annett and Blair Zaritsky.



Equity Incentive Grants

In connection with the RTO and reconstitution of the Board and management, the Corporation also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,262,500 options (" Options "), 387,500 deferred share units (" DSUs ") and 725,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to certain directors, officers and consultants, in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

The Options will be exercisable for a period of three years at a price of C$1.00 per common share and will vest as to 50% after one year and the remaining 50% after two years. The DSUs and RSUs were granted in accordance with the terms of the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan and will vest in accordance with their respective award agreements and plan provisions.

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

The Corporation is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. The Corporation's current portfolio is backstopped by cash flow production with additional royalties on development and exploration stage properties. The Corporation intends to become the next mid-tier streaming and royalty company through future actionable and accretive acquisitions to increase production and cash flow growth. The Corporation currently has no debt and sufficient cash on-hand for use in future acquisitions.

The Corporation's registered office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUMMIT ROYALTIES LTD.

Drew Clark

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Summit Royalties Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Connor Pugliese, Vice President, Corporate Development

...

+1 (289) 380-1960

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require the Corporation to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements, including with respect to the anticipated date for the Common Shares to commence trading on the Exchange, the Company's objectives and potential for growth (including cash-flowing potential of its asset portfolio), economic and industry condition (including metal prices) are based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, current information available to the management of the Corporation, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Corporation considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation and its businesses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐looking statements made in this news release concerning the Corporation, please refer to the management information circular dated September 27, 2025 which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ ( ). The forward‐ looking statements set forth herein concerning the Corporation reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.