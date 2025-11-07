Ultralife Corporation Files Form 12B-25 Notification Of Late Filing

As previously disclosed, on October 31, 2024, Ultralife completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Electrochem Solutions, Inc. (“Electrochem”) from Integer Holdings Corporation (“Integer”). During the third quarter of 2025, the transition services agreement between Ultralife and Integer under which Integer maintained the books and records of Electrochem on its information systems concluded, and Electrochem transitioned to Ultralife's systems. In connection with this transition, Ultralife requires additional time to finalize its third quarter results and to provide sufficient time for completion of the review of our third quarter results by our independent accountants without unreasonable effort or expense. Ultralife expects to file its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission by November 17, 2025, in accordance with Rule 12b-25.

