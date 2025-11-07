Puget Sound Moving Expands Operations With The Opening Of New Kent Sales Office

Kent, WA - Puget Sound Moving, one of Washington's most trusted full-service moving companies, proudly announces the opening of its new Kent Sales Office, located at 1316 Central Ave S #220, Kent, WA 98032. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and customer-focused moving services throughout the Puget Sound region and beyond.

With over a decade of proven expertise in local and long-distance relocations, Puget Sound Moving continues to elevate its standard of service through innovation, customer care, and community involvement. The new Kent Sales Office marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing mission to make moving a seamless experience for individuals, families, and businesses alike.

The expansion into Kent enables Puget Sound Moving to better serve the fast-growing communities of Kent, Auburn, Renton, Federal Way, and the greater South King County area. This new office enhances operational efficiency, shortens response times, and allows for more personalized service.

“Opening our Kent Sales Office is a direct response to the increasing demand for high-quality, trustworthy moving services in this area,” said Cirdan Imbler, spokesperson for Puget Sound Moving.“Our goal is to be more accessible to local customers while maintaining the professionalism, transparency, and care that define our brand.”

The Kent Sales Office will offer the complete range of services that Puget Sound Moving is known for, designed to meet every type of moving and storage need. From local and long-distance relocations to residential, apartment, and commercial moves, the company provides tailored solutions that ensure efficiency and peace of mind. Its professional moving crews specialize in handling all types of items, from everyday household goods to delicate antiques and specialty pieces, treating each item with the utmost care.

In addition to moving, Puget Sound Moving offers expert packing and unpacking services, ensuring that customers' belongings are protected throughout the process. For seniors and families seeking a more supportive moving experience, the company provides compassionate, personalized assistance designed to minimize stress. Customers in need of short- or long-term storage can also take advantage of secure, climate-controlled facilities that keep items safe until they are ready for delivery.

This holistic approach ensures that each client-whether relocating across town or across state lines-receives the same level of dedication, attention to detail, and exceptional service that has become synonymous with Puget Sound Moving.

Since its founding, Puget Sound Moving has earned a reputation for professionalism, reliability, and customer-first service. The company's team of trained, background-checked movers is committed to upholding the highest industry standards. Each move is approached with a focus on communication, efficiency, and care, ensuring a stress-free experience from start to finish.

“Our success is built on trust,” added Imbler.“From the moment a customer contacts us to the time their last box is unpacked, our team is dedicated to ensuring everything goes smoothly. The Kent Sales Office helps us extend that same trusted service to even more people in our region.”

Beyond business, Puget Sound Moving continues to give back to the local community through partnerships, sponsorships, and charitable initiatives. The company remains deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest, proudly serving as a locally owned and operated mover that prioritizes both customers and community.

Residents and businesses in Kent and nearby areas can now connect directly with the local team to schedule consultations, request quotes, or plan upcoming moves.

About Puget Sound Moving

Puget Sound Moving is a premier moving and storage company serving the greater Seattle and Puget Sound area. Known for its professionalism, reliability, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company offers comprehensive moving services for residential, commercial, and long-distance clients. With expertly trained staff and a dedication to excellence, Puget Sound Moving makes relocation simple, secure, and stress-free.