Mild, Hazy To Misty Weather Expected Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Saturday will be mild by night with hazy to misty at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be slightly dusty at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot, becomes variable later.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 04 to 14 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers or 03 kilometers or less at places later.

Offshore will also be 04 to 09 kilometers.