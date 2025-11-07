Smetanin On Agreements With American Company To Boost Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Herman Smetanin, CEO of the company, reported this on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the Ukroboronprom team worked with partners to bolster the repair capabilities of air defense assets that were delivered to Ukraine. We had a productive meeting with representatives of RTX Corporation. We discussed cooperation on air defense systems and the missiles for them," the statement said.

According to Smetanin, the meeting resulted in an important agreement that will significantly strengthen the defense of Ukraine's airspace.

He thanked the partners for their readiness to cooperate and for taking concrete steps toward implementing this ambitious goal.

As reported earlier, the heads of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH discussed the operation of their joint venture and the potential expansion of the repair hub's production capacity for combat vehicles.

Photo: t.me/herman_smetanin_msp