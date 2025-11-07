Bosuer Electrifies EICMA 2025 With Strategic Debut Of Its High-Performance Off-Road Matrix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At EICMA 2025, the electric revolution in powersports reached a defining moment as Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd. (Bosuer) captivated the global industry with a groundbreaking showcase of electric off-road innovation. The debut of their complete high performance lineup, featuring the commandingelectric ATV together with the precision engineeredandelectric dirt bikes, generated immediate excitement throughout the international powersports community. This impressive display established Bosuer as the standout discovery of the show and positioned the company as a formidable new force in the global powersports arena.









From Product to Ecosystem: Architecting the Electric Off-Road Frontier

Bosuer's showcase at EICMA this year marks a strategic evolution from single product launches to a comprehensive ecosystem of scalable, technologically integrated solutions. As a proven electric dirt bike supplier, this expansion enables Bosuer to target key segments within the growing electric off road market. The company's diverse portfolio meets the needs of various riders, including dune explorers and motocross enthusiasts, with customized high performance offerings. More than just a product lineup, this ecosystem embodies Bosuer's unified vision for a zero emission future, founded on shared innovation and clear purpose.

The Apex Predator: AEROWOLF Electric ATV

As the flagship model, the AEROWOLF redefines the electric ATV segment through engineering excellence.



Uncompromising Powertrain: High-torque DC brushless motor delivers peak power and 56Nm instant torque, enabling predator-like acceleration and a 70 km/h top speed.

Mission-Enduring Power System: The 72V 50AH lithium-ion battery supports a 120 km range with 4-6 hour recharge, featuring advanced thermal management for extreme conditions.

Chassis Engineered for Dominance: Professional-grade dual rocker arm independent front suspension and 310mm shocks provide high-speed stability, paired with terrain-specific tires (F:23x7-10 R:22x10-10). Ergonomics of Command: Optimized dimensions (1750x1080x1180mm), 830mm seat height and 160mm ground clearance offer commanding control in challenging environments.

The Performance Benchmark: E72 Electric Dirt Bike

The E72 establishes new standards in electric motocross performance.



Brute Force Electrified: Generates 17KW peak power and 500Nm rear-wheel torque for acceleration surpassing combustion engines, achieving 105 km/h top speed.

Precision-Engineered Control: FOC sinewave controller ensures precise power modulation, matched by 220mm hydraulic disc brakes for uncompromised control. Agile and Robust Platform: Competition-ready chassis with 1256mm wheelbase, 270mm ground clearance and 200mm front shock stroke maintains composure over jumps.

The Agile Trailblazer: E60 Electric Dirt Bike

Completing the trilogy, the E60 excels in technical terrain mastery.



Responsive and Efficient Power: 8.5KW peak power and 350Nm torque deliver razor-sharp throttle response for navigating obstacles with precision.

Extended Exploration Range: 60V 45Ah battery provides 115 km range with 3-6 hour recharge, ideal for prolonged off-road journeys. Lightweight and Nimble Handling: At just 67kg (without battery) with a 1285mm wheelbase, it offers exceptional agility and confident handling over rugged terrain.





A Statement of Strategic Vision: Leading the Electric Transition

"This debut at EICMA is far more than a product launch; it is a declaration of our core strategic intent and a testament to our expanding capabilities as a wholesale ATV manufacturer," stated Bosuer CEO. "We are not merely participating in the electric transition; we are aiming to lead and accelerate it across multiple product categories. The AEROWOLF, E72, and E60 represent a meticulously engineered portfolio, where each model is designed to be a best-in-class contender in its respective segment. Together, they form a cohesive, scalable ecosystem that allows us to serve a broad spectrum of off-road enthusiasts with cutting-edge, zero-emission technology while strengthening our position in the wholesale ATV market. This trilogy is the foundation upon which we will build the next chapter of Bosuer, expanding our global footprint and redefining consumer expectations for electric powersports through innovative products and reliable wholesale partnerships."

Engineering Excellence: A Foundation of Cohesive Innovation

Underpinning this diverse portfolio is a shared commitment to core technological principles that define the Bosuer DNA. Across all three models, advanced FOC (Field Oriented Control) sinewave controllers ensure exceptionally smooth power delivery and optimal efficiency. The strategic implementation of high-voltage battery platforms (60V and 72V) creates a perfect balance of exhilarating performance and practical range. Every chassis reflects a philosophy of purpose-built design, with the AEROWOLF's long 1180mm wheelbase ensuring stability at speed, while the E60 and E72's optimized geometry delivers agile, confidence-inspiring handling. This cohesive engineering approach ensures that every Bosuer product, while tailored for a specific mission, delivers the same uncompromising standard of performance and quality.





About Bosuer:

With 22 years of industry expertise, Bosuer has established itself as a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of off-road vehicles. The company pioneered China's first 4-valve air-cooled 250cc engine and has continued to drive innovation with products like the MOJO Electric Dirt Bike series. Operating advanced production facilities with an annual capacity of 120,000 vehicles, Bosuer maintains rigorous quality standards through comprehensive testing processes, delivering durable and high-performance products to the global market.

