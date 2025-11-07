Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Awards Senior Military Ranks To Defense Ministry Officers - Decree

2025-11-07 08:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Officers of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been granted senior military ranks, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree conferring new ranks on several officers.

The decree promotes the following officers of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to higher military ranks:

Higher military rank of "lieutenant general"

Major General Kenan Seyidov

Major General Aghamir Sultanov

Higher military rank of "major general"

Colonel Zaur Yusifli

Colonel Umudvar Guliyev

Colonel Anar Huseynov

Colonel Etibar Maharramov

Higher military rank of "rear admiral"

Captain 1st Rank Shahin Mammadov.

Trend News Agency

