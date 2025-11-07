403
Azerbaijan's First Military Pilot Vagif Gurbanov Posthumously Awarded Title Of National Hero
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Senior Lieutenant Vagif Gurbanov has been posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a corresponding decree conferring the country's highest honorary title on the late serviceman.
Vagif Gurbanov was the first military pilot of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was martyred on June 13, 1992.
