Stockwik Publishes Quarterly Report January 1 - September 30, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONTINUED ORGANIC GROWTH IN A PROLONGED ECONOMIC DOWNTURN Several of the Group's companies are noticing the effects of the prolonged economic downturn but are nevertheless managing to generate solid organic growth.

JULY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2025

Net sales MSEK 194.7 (182.7). Increase by 6.6 percent, of which 6.6 percent organic.

EBITDA MSEK 19.8 (23.4). Increase by 15.4 percent, of which 15.4 percent organic.

EBITA MSEK 8.1 (12.6) percent. Increase by 35.8 percent, of which 35.8 percent organic.

EBIT MSEK 6.5 (10.9). Increase by 40.6 percent.

Profit before tax decreased to MSEK -6.0 (-1.0).

Profit after tax decreased to MSEK -5.8 (-0.4). The decrease in earnings is mainly due to one-off accounting effects totaling MSEK 4.8. JANUARY 1 - SEPTEMBER 30 2025

Net sales MSEK 631.3 (597.1). Increase by 5.7 percent, of which 5.7 percent organic.

EBITDA MSEK 63.2 (62.8). Increase by 0.8 percent, of which 0.8 percent organic.

EBITA MSEK 30.1 (30.6) percent. Increase by 1.7 percent, of which 1.7 percent organic.

EBIT MSEK 25.1 (24.8). Increase by 1.5 percent.

Profit before tax decreased to MSEK -20.5 (-13.7).

Profit after tax decreased to MSEK -19.3 (-12.2). After the end of the reporting period, the Board decided on a directed new share issue to ENDI Corp. of MSEK 20.7 to strengthen the capital structure. Major shareholders entered into agreements to sell their shares to ENDI Corp. and certain other investors. Subject to FDI approval.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEK Apr-Jun 2025 Apr-Jun 2024 Jan-Jun 2025 Jan-Jun 2024 Jul 2024- Jun 2025 Jan-Dec 2024 Net sales 194.7 182.7 631.3 597.1 885.1 850.9 Gross margin, % 55.8% 59.7% 58.0% 60.3% 57.9% 59.5% EBITDA 19.8 23.4 63.2 62.8 95.6 95.1 EBITDA margin, % 10.2% 12.8% 10.0% 10.5% 10.8% 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA1) 21.2 24.9 70.9 69.4 105.1 104.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 10.9% 13.6% 11.2% 11.6% 11.9% 12.3% EBITA 8.1 12.6 30.1 30.6 51.9 52.4 EBITA margin, % 4.2% 6.9% 4.8% 5.1% 5.9% 6.2% Adjusted EBITA2) 9.5 12.6 36.6 34.4 58.4 56.2 Adjusted EBITA margin, % 4.9% 6.9% 5.8% 5.8% 6.6% 6.6% EBIT 6.5 10.9 25.1 24.8 45.1 44.8 EBIT margin, % 3.3% 5.9% 4.0% 4.1% 5.1% 5.3% Profit before tax -6.0 -1.0 -20.5 -13.7 -13.5 -6.8 Profit after tax -5.8 -0.4 -19.3 -12.2 -20.7 -13.6 Operational cashflow -18.3 6.1 -22.7 20.3 17.0 59.9 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0.91 -0.06 -3.06 -1.93 -3.28 -2.16 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.91 -0.06 -3.06 -1.93 -3.28 -2.16 Average number of employees 386 395 399 397 405 404 Equity ratio, % 23.0% 25.9% 23.0% 25.9% 23.0% 26.3% Net debt 453.1 414.3 453.1 414.3 453.1 385.8 Net debt/EBITDA - - - - 4.74 4.06 Net debt/adjusted EBITDA1) - - - - 4.31 3.70

1) In the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, made in accordance with the bond terms and conditions, non-recurring items of MSEK 9.6 (9.4) related mainly to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the rolling 12-month period.

2) In the calculation of adjusted EBITA, non-recurring items of MSEK 6.5 (3.8) mainly related to reorganisation costs have been excluded for the reporting period.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CET) on November 7, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:

Urban Lindskog, President and CEO

Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)

E-mail:...

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

Attachments



Stockwik 3Q25 251107 Stockwik publishes 3Q25