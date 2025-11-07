Azizi Developments Launches Azizi Farishta II In Al Jaddaf

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of Azizi Farishta II, its latest premium, metro- and highway-connected residential development in the vibrant and strategically located Al Jaddaf area. The project perfectly encapsulates the harmony between Dubai's cultural heritage and contemporary design and innovation, offering residents a distinguished lifestyle along the Dubai Creek, at the very center of it all, with seamless access to the city's major business, leisure, and retail destinations.

Azizi Farishta II features premium freehold studios, one-bedroom apartments, and opulent penthouses, all designed to reflect timeless sophistication and comfort. With panoramic views of the Dubai Creek and Dubai's skyline, the residences elevate urban living through refined layouts, natural lighting, and top-tier finishes that embody understated luxury.

The development offers a world-class array of amenities, including swimming pools for adults and children, a fully equipped gym, sauna and steam rooms, a rooftop garden, a gaming lounge, a multipurpose hall, and indoor and outdoor children's play areas. With ample parking and 24/7 security, Azizi Farishta II provides both convenience and serenity within a family-oriented community environment.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“Azizi Farishta II is a celebration of Dubai's evolving identity – one that gracefully intertwines its heritage with visionary design. Located in Al Jaddaf, this project reinforces our dedication to crafting communities that combine exceptional connectivity, elegant aesthetics, and lasting value.”

Strategically located just minutes from Creek Metro Station, Dubai International Airport, Wafi Mall, and Dubai World Trade Centre, Azizi Farishta II offers easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Festival City places it at the heart of opportunity, making it one of Al Jaddaf's most desirable addresses for residents and investors alike.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.