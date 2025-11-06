Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Further Drop, Rain Forecast Issued? Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Although a wintery feel has started across Bengal, there's a chance of rain next week. The Alipore Weather Office has said that Kolkata's temperature could drop below 20 degrees by the end of the week

A wintery feel has begun across Bengal, with fog in the mornings, evenings, and nights. The sky is also cloudy. The weather office reports no major rain chance for now.

The Alipore Weather Office reports no major temp change for 2 days. Afterward, temps in many districts will drop by 2-3 degrees. Kolkata's temp will dip below 20°C this week.

Dry weather is expected in South Bengal today, with some cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain is possible in South 24 Parganas and coastal areas. Kolkata's max temp is 32°C.

Meanwhile, the sky in North Bengal will remain clear for now. It might be colder than usual. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar will be cold. No rain is expected for a few days.

There's a chance of rain next week. Light showers may hit coastal South Bengal. A cyclone remnant from the South China Sea could bring rain to Bengal, increasing the cold.