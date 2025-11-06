Defi & Gaming Thrive In Web3 Despite 3% Activity Drop In October

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As October concluded, blockchain gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) continued to dominate Web3 activity despite slight declines in user engagement. The sector remains resilient amid market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes, highlighting their vital role within the broader crypto ecosystem.



Web3 gaming reached its highest activity share of the year, accounting for nearly 28% of all DApp activity in October.

DeFi maintained robust engagement at 18.4%, even as total value locked (TVL) dipped by over 6% for the month.

NFT trading surged by 30%, hitting a monthly high with over 10 million transactions-a significant milestone for the sector.

Market downturns, including a $20 billion liquidation event, impacted DeFi, prompting increased scrutiny and risk assessment initiatives. Major Ethereum stakeholders united to strengthen policy advocacy, launching a new alliance to influence future crypto regulation.

Blockchain gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) remained the most active sectors in the Web3 space in October, despite a modest 3% reduction in daily active wallets, which fell to 16 million, according to a recent report from DappRadar. Web3 gaming accounted for nearly 28% of all DApp activity, its highest share for the year, reflecting increasing user engagement beyond mere NFTs. Meanwhile, DeFi's persistent strength was evident as it maintained an 18.4% activity share, despite ongoing market turbulence and heightened regulatory pressures.

Industry Report October 2025. Source: DappRadar

The most popular decentralized applications (DApps) included Raydium, Pump, Jupiter Exchange, OKX Dex, and PancakeSwap v2, cementing their status as key players in the DeFi landscape.

Despite strong platform activity, the total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols declined by 6.3% in October to $221 billion, continuing a downward trend that saw it drop an additional 12% in early November to roughly $193 billion. This decline aligns with broader market downturns and increasing regulatory uncertainty.

Industry Report October 2025. Source: DappRadar

In the NFT space, trading activity increased significantly, with a 30% rise to $546 million in October alone. The sector saw over 10.1 million transactions during the month, marking the highest monthly volume for 2025 and signaling renewed investor interest.

Related: A recent exploit involving Balancer resulted in over $70 million in liquidations, prompting calls for improved security measures across DeFi protocols.

DeFi's Challenges and Strategic Responses

The DeFi ecosystem faced a tough October, exacerbated by a market crash on October 10 that wiped out approximately $20 billion in leveraged positions across lending platforms and leading exchanges.

Adding to the turmoil, Stream Finance announced a $93 million loss, raising concerns over credit exposure linked to stablecoins and exposing an additional $284 million in related vulnerabilities across the DeFi ecosystem.

Regulatory uncertainty also weighed heavily, as several US Senate Democrats proposed extending Know Your Customer (KYC) rules to non-custodial wallets-a move critics argue could push DeFi activity offshore and stifle innovation.

Amid these pressures, key Ethereum stakeholders launched the Ethereum Protocol Advocacy Alliance, uniting leading DeFi foundations like Aave, Uniswap, Lido, Curve, and The Graph to shape future regulatory frameworks and advocate for decentralized infrastructure.

In a move to bolster transparency, the decentralized oracle network RedStone introduced Credora, a risk ratings platform aimed at providing enhanced credit assessment and risk management across DeFi lending protocols.

As the sector navigates ongoing regulatory and market challenges, initiatives like these underline the commitment of industry leaders to reinforcing the stability and legitimacy of DeFi and blockchain-based finance systems.

