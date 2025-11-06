One-Woman Studio In Chapel Hill, NC, Makes 2Nd Forbes List

MENAFN - GetNews) For the second time, Chapel Hill, NC-based architect Arielle Condoret Schechter, AIA has been selected for a Forbes Magazine top-firms list. In October 2024, she made Forbes' first-ever list of “America's Top 200 Residential Architects.” This month, she's included in Forbes America's Best-in-State Residential Architects for 2025.

A graduate of NC State University's College of Design, Arielle Schechter has accumulated an extensive portfolio of houses she's designed all over North Carolina's“Triangle” region – custom-designed residences that give precedence to modern, high-performance (net zero) structures; simple, minimal forms, and footprints; regionally appropriate building materials; open, uncluttered interior spaces filled with natural light and ventilation; and every square foot designed to meet her clients' needs and enrich their lifestyles. In 2021, when Residential Design magazine published one of Schechter's modern, minimalist, net-zero houses in Durham, editor Clair Conroy observed:

“...At every turn...she prioritized the qualities of light, views, and building performance over superficial, budget-busting bling."

Forbes 2025 "Best-in-State Residential Architects" list features 400 architecture firms from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To create the list, the magazine's editorial team spent 10 months on research. They were looking for“an authentic architecture of place - a house design and construction that dissents from influencer narrative and is, instead, conceived and executed with the local cultural values, the local climate, and the given topography of the building site as its guiding factors.”

According to Forbes, the 2025 list honors“designers of single-family houses whose work stands apart for its excellence in the combined context of high design and distinctly place-based principles and practices of design and construction.”

As with the Top 200 list last October, Schechter's inclusion on this list was largely influenced by her many“contemporary, energy-efficient homes, modestly sized and, in some cases, net-positive Passive houses -- a rare design designation for homes that generate energy rather than merely consume it,” the editors noted.

They were also impressed by her Micropolis® collection of pre-designed, modern, energy-efficient, sustainable house plans ranging in size from 150 to 1500 square feet.

Forbes calls the Best-in-State list“a collection of U.S. architects setting the high-bar mark of excellence.”

Schechter calls it“validation for what we prioritize with every single residential project. We were so thrilled to learn that our firm is included on a second national top-firms list from Forbes,” Schechter said.“What an honor.” For more information on Arielle Schechter, click here .

For more information on“America's Best-in-State Residential Architects 2025” list, clickhere.





