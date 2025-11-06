403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait, UK Examine Boosting Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday received a virtual contact from the United Kingdom Prime Minister's Adviser for Business and Investment Vaun Chandra.
The two sides examined the deep-rooted historic relations between the State of Kuwait and the UK, means of cementing further the cooperation between the two friendly countries in the economic, commercial and investment sectors. (end)
nma
The two sides examined the deep-rooted historic relations between the State of Kuwait and the UK, means of cementing further the cooperation between the two friendly countries in the economic, commercial and investment sectors. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment