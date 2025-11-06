Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, UK Examine Boosting Economic Cooperation

2025-11-06 03:05:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday received a virtual contact from the United Kingdom Prime Minister's Adviser for Business and Investment Vaun Chandra.
The two sides examined the deep-rooted historic relations between the State of Kuwait and the UK, means of cementing further the cooperation between the two friendly countries in the economic, commercial and investment sectors. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

