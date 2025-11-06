Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Charts Expansion Through Data Union Launch



Datavault AI has announced the formation of two industry-first data unions.

The new data unions expand the company's mission as it targets underserved segments of independent agents and accounting practitioners. The global insurance market is projected to reach about $8 trillion and the accounting services market around $650 billion.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is moving into a new chapter of data monetization by unveiling two industry-first“data unions.” The company, which positions itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence (“AI”), tokenization and enterprise data commercialization, is enabling independent insurance agents and accounting firms to monetize anonymized data assets via blockchain-based wallets and smart contracts.

Datavault AI has announced the formation of an Insurance Data Union in partnership with the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America and an Accounting Data Union working with the top two private accounting firms in each U.S. state ( ). The company will apply its...

