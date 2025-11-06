Accelerating Brands Plus Expands With A New Editorial Division Focused On Consumer Insight

LONDON, UK - Accelerating Brands Plus, the London-based independent publishing house founded by author and behavioural strategy specialist Karina Karn, has announced the launch of Accelerating Brands Press (AB Press), a new platform dedicated to publishing original insights in consumer psychology and brand strategy.

Accelerating Brands Plus, the behavioural publishing house, has officially launched Accelerating Brands Press, a public-facing imprint and online magazine designed to expand the firm's thought-leadership footprint across behavioural science, branding and consumer decision-making.

Following the success of Karn's debut book Invisible Triggers, the new division will serve as a hub for marketing frameworks and cultural publications that explore how emotional, psychological and symbolic forces shape brand performance.

“Accelerating Brands Press allows us to document and share the intellectual backbone of our work,” says Karn.“We're not only building strategies for brands, we're building the science behind them.”

Through AB Press, the company plans to release an ongoing series of articles, essays and books translating behavioural theory into practical brand tools. Future titles will explore semiotics, decision-making and the evolution of modern marketing.

This marks a new phase for Accelerating Brands Plus, positioning it not only as an independent publishing house but also as a source of pioneering thought and editorial work in behavioural strategy, bringing together science, strategy and branding under one ecosystem for readers and professionals interested in brand, behaviour and innovation.

About

Accelerating Brands Plus is a UK-based behavioural strategy publishing initiative founded by author and behavioural communication specialist Karina Karn. Combining psychology, marketing and behavioural science, the platform explores how human decision-making and culture shape brand and social narratives.





