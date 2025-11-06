Dataloop And Carahsoft Partner To Accelerate AI Data Readiness For Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILPITAS, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataloop, an enterprise-grade data infrastructure platform for AI, built to manage unstructured data and support the full AI lifecycle, and Carahsoft Technology Cor, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as a Government distribution route for Dataloop, making the company's industry-leading data-centric AI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, a trusted name in Public Sector IT,” said Avi Yashar, CEO and Co-Founder at Dataloop.“This collaboration represents a powerful opportunity to help Government agencies harness data-driven intelligence while ensuring compliance, transparency and mission alignment.”

Government agencies are rapidly adopting AI to improve decision-making, strengthen security and deliver new citizen services. Dataloop's platform provides the secure, scalable foundation needed to transform unstructured, multimodal data into mission-ready AI. By combining powerful data management with orchestration pipelines and human-in-the-loop workflows, Dataloop accelerates data preparation and empowers agencies to build accurate, efficient and secure AI applications with confidence.

“While AI has improved efficiency across the Public Sector, many organizations still struggle to achieve optimal results due to unorganized, multimodal data sets,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages AI and Machine Learning Solutions at Carahsoft.“By partnering with Dataloop, Carahsoft and our reseller partners can deliver a secure, enterprise-grade platform that simplifies data organization, accelerates AI readiness and speeds adoption. Together, we empower agencies to transform complex data into mission-ready assets, streamline operations and deploy trusted AI solutions with confidence.”

Dataloop's platform is available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or click here to learn more about Dataloop's solutions.

About D ataloop

Dataloop is an enterprise-grade data infrastructure platform for AI, designed specifically for unstructured, multimodal data. It provides the data-centric foundation required to support the entire AI lifecycle with powerful tools for unstructured data management, AI orchestration pipelines, and a data-centric Agentic builder, empowering ML teams to build, iterate, and scale AI solutions with confidence and speed. Since 2017, Dataloop has helped leading enterprises across industries transform unstructured data into real-world AI solutions.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

