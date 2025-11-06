Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Min. Of Social Affairs Tours Exhibition At 2Nd World Social Development Summit


2025-11-06 08:17:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr Amthal Al-Huwaila toured on Thursday the exhibition held alongside the Second World Summit on Social Development hosted by Doha on November 4-6.
During the tour, the minister reviewed exhibition pavilions displaying products from productive families as well as initiatives and services offered by various government entities in the field of social development.
She also visited the "From Care to Empowerment" pavilion organized by Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family, which documents the country's social development journey since the 1950s.
The summit that began last Tuesday was attended by His Highness the Amir's Representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

