Meteora Capital To Speak On KBW Fintech Conference Panel On Spacs
Moderated by Peter Wirth, Chairman of Investment Banking at KBW, the session will feature Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares; Amanda Abrams, CEO of Cohen Circle; and Alysa Craig, Head of SPAC Investment Banking at Stifel. Henry will provide Meteora Capital's perspective on SPAC market dynamics, deal activity, and strategic considerations for investors.
The KBW FinTech Conference, held November 11–13, gathers leading financial technology and FIG-focused companies to discuss emerging trends shaping the sector.
About Meteora Capital
Meteora Capital is a dynamic, event-driven investment firm. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York, the firm manages over $500 million across fund and managed account structures, prioritizing downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.
Media Contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment