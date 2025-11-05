Karnataka 2026 SSLC, PUC Exam Timetable Released Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the 2026 SSLC (Class 10) and Second PUC (Class 12) examinations. The announcement provides students, teachers, and schools ample time to plan their preparations, ensuring a systematic approach to study schedules. The complete timetable is now available on the official board website at. Education officials emphasised that this final schedule will not be changed, allowing institutions across the state to align their academic calendars accordingly.

SSLC and PUC Exam Dates

The examinations will follow a two-phase structure to give students an opportunity to improve their performance and manage exam-related stress.

The schedule is as follows:

SSLC Exam-1: March 18 to April 2, 2026

SSLC Exam-2:May 18 to May 25, 2026

Second PUC Exam-1: February 28 to March 17, 2026

Second PUC Exam-2:April 25 to May 9, 2026

Officials noted that this two-exam system, introduced in previous years, continues this academic session to provide students with a fair evaluation opportunity and a chance to improve their results in the second phase.

SSLC Exam-1 Final Timetable