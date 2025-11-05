Karnataka 2026 SSLC, PUC Exam Timetable Released Check Complete Exam Schedule Here
|Date and Day
|Subject
|Time
|Total Duration
|Maximum Marks
|Mar 18, Wednesday
|First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English-NCERT, Sanskrit)
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours 15 minutes
|100
|Mar 23, Monday
|
Science, Political Science
Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
|
10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
2:00 PM - 5:15 PM
|3 hours 15 minutes
|80
|Mar 25, Wednesday
|Second Language (English, Kannada)
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|2 hours 45 minutes
|80
|Mar 28, Saturday
|Mathematics, Sociology
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
|80
|Mar 30, Monday
|
Third Language (Hindi-NCERT, Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, Marathi)
NSQF Subjects (Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel Made Ups & Home Furnishing, Electronics & Hardware)
|
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
10:00 AM - 12:15 PM
|
2 hours 45 minutes
2 hours, 15 minutes
80
60
|April 1, Wednesday
|
Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C'
Economics
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
80
|April 2, Thursday
|Social Science
|10:00 AM - 1:15 PM
|3 hours, 15 minutes
|80
SSLC Exam 2 Timetable
May 18: First Language
May 19: Science
May 20: Second Language
May 21: Mathematics
May 22: Third Language
May 23: Social Science
May 25: Junior Technical School Subjects
II PUC (Class 12) Examination Schedule
II PUC Exam 1 Timetable:
Feb 28: Kannada, Arabic
Mar 2: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
Mar 3: English
Mar 4: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
Mar 5: History
Mar 6: Physics
Mar 7: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
Mar 9: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
Mar 10: Economics
Mar 11: Logic, Electronics, Home Science
Mar 12: Hindi
Mar 13: Political Science
Mar 14: Accountancy, Mathematics
Mar 16: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
Mar 17: Hindustani Music, Retail, Automobile, Health Care
II PUC Exam 2 Timetable:
Apr 25: Kannada, Arabic
Apr 27: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy, Biology
Apr 28: Political Science, Electronics, Computer Science
Apr 29: Mathematics, Home Science, Basic Mathematics
Apr 30: Economics
May 2: History, Chemistry
May 4: English
May 5: Hindi
May 6: Business Studies, Physics, Education
May 7: Sociology, Statistics
May 8: Geography, Psychology, Geology
May 9: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics, Retail, Automobile, Health Care
Objective of the Two-Exam System
An education department spokesperson explained,“The timetable has been finalised early to help schools and students plan their preparations systematically. The two-phase examination system is designed to reduce stress and provide students with a better opportunity to perform at their best.”
Instructions to Schools and Colleges
All schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka have been instructed to align their academic and preparatory schedules with the announced examination dates. The early release of the timetable aims to facilitate smoother exam management, better teaching planning, and more effective student preparation.
