Sharjah Literature Festival Returns For Second Edition, Running Till January 11

In a celebration of Emirati writers, thinkers, and literature, the Sharjah Literature Festival opened its doors for the second edition on Monday, following a successful inauguration last year.

The festival, a joint collaboration between the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority, will be held from January 5 to January 11, outdoors opposite University City Hall. It will host a rich array of literary, cultural, and entertainment activities that reflect its spirit, featuring an elite group of authors, thought leaders, creatives, and artists.

On Monday, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, inaugurated the festival, which aims to provide opportunities to support Emirati publishers and to strengthen the country's publishing sector.

Under the theme 'A Community Woven by Stories,' this edition will see a book fair with the latest literary releases from Emirati publishing houses, as well as 14 educational workshops that will cover Arabic calligraphy, storytelling, and creative arts.

Thought leaders

Renowned poets that will participate in the festival include Amal Sahlawi, Ahmed Al Asm, Najat Al Dhaheri, and Ali Al Abdan, as well as other esteemed writers such as Afra Mahmoud, Latifa Al Najjar, Fatima Al Breiki, and Sara Galadari.

Additionally, musicians will take part in the festival to play melodious tunes. Singer Al Maidi, guitarist Hoor Al Marzouqi, pianist Ahmed Al Hashimi, the“Oud Duo,” the band“One Interrupted and Friends,” and a theatre troupe from the Sharjah Foundation to Develop Capabilities will join in on the festival performances.

F&B options

Apart from the enlightening workshops, talented writers, and exciting performers, excellent food and beverage option will be available until the end of the festival. This includes Dave's Hot Chicken, Chaw Noodles, Salt, and Temple Creamery, among others.

Rashid Al Kous, executive director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said that the association has been active with their support of the publishing industry, thus contributing to enhance the status of books.“Today, through this festival, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to advancing culture, facilitating access to knowledge for every reader, and expanding partnerships with cultural institutions locally, regionally, and internationally," he said.