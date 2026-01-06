20,000 Trees To Be Planted Across Dubai To Mark 20 Years Of Sheikh Mohammed's Leadership

Twenty thousand trees are being planted across parks, residential areas, and schools in Dubai as part of a new initiative marking the 20th anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's leadership in the emirate.

Public and private entities, schools, universities, and local residents are all set to take part, contributing to a greener, healthier urban environment.

The campaign, launched by Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), aims to promote sustainability, enhance green spaces, and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Key planting sites include Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Pond Park, Nakheel Park in Al Aweer, the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar Second, Blossoms Park at Nad Al Sheba, Al Safa Park in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Quoz Pond Park, and Al Warqa'a 3. KHDA will coordinate with schools and universities to register the number and types of saplings to ensure smooth implementation.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the initiative honours Sheikh Mohammed's 20 years of leadership and demonstrates how national milestones can be turned into sustainable, community-focused projects. He added that the project aligns with the Urban Environment pillar of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, expanding green spaces and fostering public engagement in environmental protection.

Meanwhile, Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director General of KHDA, said the initiative is also a way for future generations to show gratitude for Sheikh Mohammed's leadership. She also noted that the project also aims to instil values of environmental responsibility, collaboration, and community belonging.

Part of the wider Dubai Green Project, the initiative supports expanding landscaped areas, improving air quality, and integrating green spaces into urban planning, in line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040. Through this effort, Dubai is celebrating two decades of visionary leadership while building a greener, more sustainable city for the future.