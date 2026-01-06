'From Icy Desert To Sandy Desert': UAE Engineer Returns From Rare Antarctica Expedition

A UAE national has returned to the country after completing a rare expedition to Antarctica's Union Glacie, where he witnessed firsthand the accelerating impact of climate change.

Dr Hussain Khansaheb, a marine engineer with nearly two decades of experience, was among only eight global changemakers selected for the 2041 Foundation's Ice Station Expedition 2025, held from December 1 to 12.

He was led by world-renowned polar explorer and climate advocate Robert Swan OBE, the first person to walk to both the North and South Poles, and combined climate education, scientific learning and leadership training in one of the world's most fragile ecosystems.

An executive director of marine engineering at Dubai Holding Real Estate, Dr Khansaheb joined the expedition as Dubai Holding's first-ever National Sustainability Champion.

During the journey, he learnt about Antarctica's unique status as an ungoverned region reserved for peaceful scientific research and observed NASA's work on dry permafrost and studies exploring similarities between Earth and Mars.

The experience exposed him to the visible effects of climate change, including icebergs breaking away from the mainland, reinforcing the urgency of climate action, particularly for nations vulnerable to rising sea levels.

“My expedition to Antarctica was one of the most challenging and transformative experiences of my life,” said Dr Khansaheb.

“I gained an unparalleled perspective on the interconnectedness of our planet and our collective responsibility to preserve its wellbeing. From the icy desert to the sandy desert, I am now eager to integrate my learnings and Robert Swan's guidance to support climate action in line with the UAE's sustainability goals.

I am immensely grateful to Dubai Holding for this extraordinary opportunity, which I will cherish forever.”

Antarctica holds around 90 per cent of the Earth's ice and plays a critical role in regulating the planet's atmosphere and ocean temperatures.

Scientists warn that large-scale ice melt could raise global sea levels by up to 60 metres, posing severe environmental and economic risks for coastal nations, including the UAE.

Supporting scientific research

Dr Khansaheb's participation in the expedition aligns with the UAE's growing involvement in polar science.

The country joined the Antarctic Treaty System in 2024 and launched the Emirates Polar Programme to support scientific research. In November, the UAE also announced plans to establish a permanent research base in Antarctica to contribute to global climate science and inspire future Emirati researchers.

Following his return, Dr Khansaheb plans to share his experience through speaking engagements with schools and local communities, with the aim of increasing public awareness and encouraging action in support of the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

“Inspiring the next generation of climate advocates is crucial to shaping our nation and planet's future,” Huda Buhumaid, Group Chief Impact Officer of Dubai Holding, said.

“We aim to cultivate climate leaders like Dr Khansaheb, who promote environmental stewardship and contribute to meaningful climate education and action within and beyond the organisation for a sustainable future for all.”

Robert Swan OBE also highlighted the leadership value of the expedition.“It has been an absolute pleasure to get to know Dr Khansaheb, whose innate passion and knowledge of the natural world make for a valuable climate advocate.

If there's one thing to take away from experiences such as the 2041 Expeditions, it's the importance of peaceful, collaborative global research and action. I believe there is no better classroom than Antarctica to build the leadership skills crucial in our fight for the planet's wellbeing.”

Preparation

The expedition began in Punta Arenas, Chile, before the group flew to Antarctica. Dr Khansaheb spent seven days on the continent observing scientific research, taking part in overnight camping and cross-country skiing, and completing Robert Swan's Leadership on the Edge and Survival Skills programme.

He also undertook a 10-kilometre endurance challenge across Union Glacier and hiked at several locations, including Elephant's Head, where NASA continues its research.