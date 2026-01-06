UAE: Back-To-School Season Could Trigger Rise In Flu Cases, Doctors Warn

As school buses fill up again and classrooms come alive after the winter break, many UAE parents are dealing with a familiar worry - the sudden sniffles, fevers and coughs that seem to follow.

Doctors across the UAE are cautioning that the back-to-school season could trigger a rise in flu cases, a pattern that repeats itself almost every January.

Recommended For YouUAE economic expansion set to scale new highs in 2026 All you need to know about 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela

The warning comes at a time when flu activity is also continuing to climb in the United States, with newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing hospitalisations rising and outpatient visits for respiratory illnesses at their highest level on record.

While the UAE's situation remains stable, paediatricians say the same seasonal factors are at play locally, particularly as families return from travel and children resume close contact in classrooms.

Dr Mamata Bothra, Specialist Pediatrics and Neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said doctors are already seeing this trend emerge among young patients, though not necessarily on the very first day of school.

"We are seeing a noticeable rise in flu-like illnesses among children shortly after schools have reopened. This year is following a similar pattern.

Many children get exposed to different viruses while travelling or during social gatherings, and once schools resume, these infections spread more easily.

"Compared to previous years, the trend is consistent - cases usually increase in the weeks after school reopening rather than immediately on day one," she said.

Echoing the seasonal nature of the trend, Dr Vishrut Singh, Specialist Paediatrics at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), said the current uptick is expected and closely linked to travel and changes in daily routines.

“With schools reopening and families returning from international travel, we are seeing a typical seasonal uptick in flu-like illnesses. This trend is consistent with previous years for the January back-to-school period. The transition from holiday environments to structured school settings naturally leads to more frequent viral exposure.

"However, the cases we are seeing are largely manageable, and the community's increased awareness of health protocols continues to help in keeping the situation stable," he said.

Immunization is key

Doctors reiterated that a return to routine - early mornings, packed classrooms and shared spaces - creates the perfect conditions for viruses to circulate, especially among younger children whose immune systems are still developing.

Paediatricians also stress that while many cases remain mild and manageable, early action can prevent outbreaks within classrooms and families.

At Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha, Dr Nahed Mohamed Abdelgabaar Ali said prevention at home plays a crucial role in reducing both infections and complications, particularly during the first few weeks of school.

“Parents should ensure their children receive the seasonal flu vaccination, as it is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of flu and its complications.

"Good hygiene habits should be reinforced, including frequent handwashing, proper cough etiquette and avoiding touching the face.

Parents should also monitor their children closely for symptoms and keep them at home if they develop fever or flu-like signs," she said.

"Sending a sick child to school increases the risk of spreading infection to others and can prolong recovery. Maintaining good sleep, balanced nutrition and hydration also plays an important role in supporting a child's immune health during this time," she added.