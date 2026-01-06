Arab Center For Research And Policy Studies Announces Results Of Arab Opinion Index

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies announced today the results of the Arab Opinion Index (AOI) 2025, which covered 15 Arab countries. The survey aimed to identify trends in Arab public opinion on a range of political, economic, and social issues.

During a press conference, Executive Director of the Center Dr. Mohamed El Masry reviewed the key findings of the AOI 2025. He noted that the survey consisted of face-to-face interviews with a sample of 40,130 respondents representative of their respective countries between October 2024 and August 2025.

El Masry emphasised that this ninth iteration of the survey is the largest public opinion poll in the Arab region, in terms of sample size, scope, and the number of countries covered.

He explained that a total of 1,000 researchers participated in its implementation, which required more than 413,000 hours of work, more than one million kilometres travelled by field researchers.