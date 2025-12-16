Primexbt Named 'Best Crypto CFD Broker' At 2025 Beincrypto 100 Awards, Wins Community Vote

PrimeXBT, a global multi-asset broker and crypto derivatives exchange, has been selected as a winner at the BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025, receiving the title of 'Best Crypto CFD Broker'. In addition to being named among the final 100 innovators, PrimeXBT earned a special Community Choice distinction, receiving the highest number of public votes in its category.

PrimeXBT has continued to expand its crypto offering, trading tools and infrastructure, with a strong focus on Crypto CFDs alongside Crypto Futures and access to traditional markets within one integrated trading environment. The broker allows traders to use crypto as collateral, manage crypto- and fiat-denominated accounts, and buy digital assets directly, supported by more than 100 payment methods across crypto, fiat and local options. Combined with competitive trading conditions, transparent pricing and cost-efficient execution, this award reinforces PrimeXBT's ongoing commitment to empowering traders to succeed.

According to PrimeXBT, being recognised as 'Best Crypto CFD Broker' by BeInCrypto is an important milestone, but receiving the Community Choice distinction makes this award especially meaningful. It highlights the trust earned from users, reflecting the broker's growing community and client-centric approach.

The BeInCrypto 100 Awards recognise leading companies shaping the future of Web3, digital assets and financial technology. The 2025 awards highlight top innovators across exchanges, brokers, blockchain infrastructure, DeFi and emerging technologies, celebrating projects that demonstrate meaningful impact, innovation and market relevance. Winners were announced live across BeInCrypto's official channels, with the full list published on the BeInCrypto 100 Awards website.

This recognition further positions PrimeXBT as a leading broker in the Crypto and TradFi space, shaped by continuous innovation, transparency and strong engagement from its global community.

About

PrimeXBT is a global multi-asset broker and crypto derivative exchange trusted by traders in more than 150 countries. The platform bridges traditional and digital markets within one integrated environment, redefining versatility and innovation in online trading. Clients can access Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities and shares, and a deep suite of Crypto Futures and Crypto CFDs, as well as buy, store and exchange cryptocurrencies directly. This unified experience extends across both the native PXTrader platform and MetaTrader 5, supported by advanced risk-management tools and a wide range of funding options in crypto, fiat and local payment methods. Since 2018, PrimeXBT has focused on empowering traders through broad multi-asset access, fair and transparent conditions, professional-grade technology and dedicated human support. By combining expertise, trust and a client-first approach, PrimeXBT sets a benchmark of excellence in the financial industry and provides traders with the tools they need to trade, grow and succeed with confidence.

