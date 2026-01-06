Qatar To Be Guest Of Honour At New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar is set to take part in the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 (NDWBF 2026) as a guest of honor, held from January 10 to 18, 2026, in New Delhi, India.

The Ministry of Culture clarified that this participation is part of its commitment to projecting the Qatari presence on the global stage and showcasing the local thoughtful and literary genres to a diverse global audience, thereby demonstrating Qatar's standing as a crossroads for innovation, as well as cultural and civilisational diversity.

The participation is a continuation to build on the efforts the nation has undertaken in support of the Arab and global cultural arena, reinforcing cooperation with cultural institutions and publishing houses, in addition to emphasising the ministry's pivot toward promoting cultural exchange and openness to global experiences, which ultimately help forge communication bridges among innovators, publishers, and those interested in cultural affairs.

The ministry unveils a striking booth that showcases the essence of traditional Qatari architecture to visitors, in terms of a bountiful and integrated cultural experience, offering them the opportunity to explore the Qatari culture, browse its releases, and familiarise themselves with the Qatari handcraft in an interactive experience that spotlights the time-honored Qatari folklore legacy.

The Ministry of Culture is pleased to be a guest of honor at this fair and touts this selection that definitely reflects the cultural standing the nation earns on the global stage, said Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain.

He added that this selection confirms that culture is an effective bridge for cross-cultural engagement and fostering human dialogue, particularly on Indian soil, one of the most ancient human civilisations that helped nurture global thought and knowledge.

This participation overtly embodies the ministry's commitment to backing the publishing and knowledge movement, projecting the Qatari thoughtful production in the areas of literature, poetry, thought, and arts, as well as boosting the presence of Arab culture in the global fora, Al Buainain underlined.

Al Buainain elaborated that the Qatari booth is inspired from the nation's traditional architecture that embodies the national identity and showcases the connection between the past and present, with a style of melange of authenticity and the spirit of epochal creativity.

The booth is not merely limited to showcasing the genres, but offers a combined cultural experience that brings visitors closer to have a glimpse of the Qatari diverse cultural scene, in terms of literature, thought, and arts, to live heritage and traditional crafts, Al Buainain highlighted.

He further explained that this participation features a diverse cultural program that includes thoughtful symposia and lectures, as well as the participation of the Qatari folk troupe featuring performances of the time-honored Ardha dance and other traditional folk arts, in a vivid scene that captures the spirit of Qatar's enduring cultural heritage.

In addition, the booth showcases traditional Qatari handicrafts, where visitors can observe artisans at work, witness their craftsmanship firsthand, and engage with them directly.

