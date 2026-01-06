Ajman Announces Updated Friday Timings For Private Schools From January 9

The Ajman Private Education Affairs office has announced updated school hours on Fridays for private schools in the emirate, starting January 9. The Ministry of Education had called upon private educational institutions to align their schedules according to the change in the Friday prayer schedule.

According to the latest announcement by Ajman Private Education Affairs office, private schools are required to conclude the school day by no later than 11:30am on Fridays.

The change is intended to enable students to perform their religious obligations at the prescribed time. Friday remains a regular instructional school day with standard attendance and dismissal policies applying.

Friday prayer and sermon timings in the UAE have been changed to 12:45pm nationwide from 2026. The Ministry of Education announced a revised schedule for Friday school hours across public schools, effective from Friday, January 9. The update was made to ensure students and faculty can perform their religious duties while maintaining educational continuity.

Schools across the UAE have begun sending notification emails and circulars to parents confirming early Friday dismissals, as campuses move to align the school day with the country's new unified Friday prayer timings.