Dubai's real estate market reached unprecedented heights in 2025, further cementing the city's position as one of the world's most dynamic investment hubs. According to recent market data from the Dubai Land Department, property sales in the emirate surged 30.64 per cent year on year to more than Dh682.49 billion in 2025, compared with Dh522.36 billion in 2024, driven by strong international demand, robust developer confidence, and sustained investor appetite across residential and branded developments.

As the market expands and matures, attention is gradually shifting beyond headline numbers such as transaction volumes and yields. Increasingly, value is being defined by access - access to the right projects, the right timing, and the right long-term strategy. Within this evolving landscape, one name has been circulating quietly but consistently among industry insiders connected to Binghatti Developers: Chisato Koizumi.

Recommended For YouUAE economic expansion set to scale new highs in 2026 All you need to know about 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela

Koizumi is widely regarded as the first Japanese real estate professional to be recognised within Binghatti Developers' highly selective circle of top agents - an achievement that, in itself, signals a significant level of trust and credibility. Known for its distinctive architectural identity and strong global branding, Binghatti works with only a limited number of agents authorised to represent its projects at the highest level.

“Dubai is great because it offers clarity, scale, and opportunity - all in one market,” says Koizumi, who was recently recognised as one of Binghatti's top agents.“What makes it truly unique is how quickly the market rewards those who think long-term and act strategically.”

Despite the recognition, Koizumi remains characteristically discreet about the specifics of her role or the criteria behind her selection. When asked directly, her response is typically brief:“Those details are not disclosed.”

Yet among investors and peers, her reputation speaks for itself. Clients often describe her approach as highly strategic, with a strong emphasis on exit planning from the very beginning.

“Working through her, you can already see the exit strategy after acquisition,” notes one investor.“Her proposals always include a clear path toward the next move,” says another.

Koizumi's expertise extends beyond primary sales. She is also known for her strength in the secondary and resale market, advising clients on optimal resale timing, positioning, and demand forecasting. Rather than focusing solely on the asset, her approach centres on how the property should perform, evolve, and eventually be exited - an outlook that has earned her long-term trust among serious investors.

Her client base reflects Dubai's global investor profile. In addition to Japanese investors, her network reportedly includes Russian and Chinese clients, many of whom stem from professional relationships established during her career in Japan. These cross-border connections continue to play a pivotal role in facilitating international transactions into Dubai.

While Dubai is often described as an international city, industry observers note that only a handful of professionals can genuinely bridge markets and move deals seamlessly across borders. Koizumi is widely regarded as one of those few.

Access to her services, however, is intentionally limited. According to sources familiar with her work, engagement is typically referral-based, often requiring recommendations from existing clients, a certain investment scale, and a long-term investment mindset. Public-facing marketing is not part of her model; trust and discretion remain central to her practice.

As Dubai's real estate market heads into 2026, the conversation is evolving. Success is no longer defined solely by what is purchased, but by who one partners with - and how effectively the exit is designed. This shift reflects a more sophisticated phase of the market, where strategic guidance has become a form of value in itself.

Looking ahead, Koizumi remains optimistic yet measured about the year to come. She believes 2026 will reward investors who prioritise sustainability, disciplined planning, and asset protection over short-term speculation.

“What matters to me is not who I sell to,” she says,“but whose assets I am protecting.”

In a market often driven by visibility and volume, Chisato Koizumi's influence has grown through the opposite approach - quiet, selective, and rooted in principle. As the first Japanese professional reportedly registered within Binghatti Developers' limited circle of top agents, her name may remain understated, but its steady presence in Dubai's real estate ecosystem is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.