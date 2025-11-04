Miningnewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Reports Q3 2025 Results Highlighting Strong Uranium Sales, Rare Earth Progress And $1 Billion In Working Capital

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Energy Fuels Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (“REEs”) and other critical minerals, reported financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. CEO Mark Chalmers said the Company achieved higher sales, revenues and continued low-cost uranium production, setting the stage for increased gross margins in 2026. Energy Fuels also advanced its rare earth segment with heavy REE pilot production at the White Mesa Mill, NdPr qualification for major automakers, and government approvals for the Donald Project joint venture in Australia. The Company ended the quarter with nearly $1 billion in working capital following a $700 million upsized convertible note offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading US-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the Mill, Energy Fuels also produces advanced rare earth element products, vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is evaluating the potential recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging Targeted Alpha Therapy cancer treatments. Energy Fuels is also developing three additional heavy mineral sands projects: the Toliara Project in Madagascar; the Bahia Project in Brazil; and the Donald Project in Australia in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. Energy Fuels is based in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol“UUUU,” and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“EFR.”

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN