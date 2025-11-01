Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moldovan lawmakers give approval to new government lineup


2025-11-01 06:44:59
(MENAFN) Moldovan lawmakers on Friday gave their approval to a new government lineup, granting a vote of confidence to the Cabinet led by Alexandru Munteanu. The approval came with the backing of 55 deputies from the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) faction.

Munteanu stated that his administration would focus on boosting economic growth, improving efficiency, and advancing European integration. “We have a unique chance to bring Moldova into the European Union and be the government of European integration,” he said.

The new government has outlined several key priorities: completing EU accession talks by 2028, increasing wages and pensions, modernizing hospitals and schools, attracting up to €4 billion ($4.6 billion) in investment, supporting 25,000 businesses, promoting Moldovan products, and expanding access to European markets.

