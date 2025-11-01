403
Security Council Renews Mandate Of UN Support Mission In Libya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Security Council extended the United Nations Support Mission in Libya's mandate for one year until October 31, 2026. Since August, the mission has been developing a 12- to 18-month roadmap to organize presidential and parliamentary elections. However, it missed the first milestone, which was scheduled for completion in October.
According to the roadmap, the initial two months were dedicated to restructuring the high national elections commission in Libya, securing agreement between the House of Representatives and the State Council on electoral laws, and initiating the formation of a unified government. Security Council parliamentary elections mandate
