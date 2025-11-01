Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Georgia Reaches $624 M In First Nine Months Of 2025

2025-11-01 02:04:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $624 million in January–September 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

