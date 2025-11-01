403
Female Basketball Players Play Match As Part Of Anti-Cancer Campaign
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mirvat Abdeldayem
KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The basketball team of female players who recovered from cancer played a friendly match on Thursday with Al-Fatat Club, organized by the National Cancer Awareness Campaign, widely known by its acronym, CAN.
The match was organized as part of an awareness campaign against the disease. (end)
