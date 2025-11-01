Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Female Basketball Players Play Match As Part Of Anti-Cancer Campaign

2025-11-01 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mirvat Abdeldayem
KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The basketball team of female players who recovered from cancer played a friendly match on Thursday with Al-Fatat Club, organized by the National Cancer Awareness Campaign, widely known by its acronym, CAN.
The match was organized as part of an awareness campaign against the disease. (end)
mrf


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

