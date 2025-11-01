403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Cyprus Agree To Deepen Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- India and Cyprus agreed on Thursday to further cement bilateral ties after both sides discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos in New Delhi and pledged to cement ties and reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029.
Jaishankar said that strengthening ties with both Cyprus and the EU remain a key priority for India as Cyprus is preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 January 2026.
"India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Our ties have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a joint strategic vision," Jaishankar said.
The Indian official also stated that both the sides are cooperating closely in regional and multilateral fora, including the UN, the EU, and Commonwealth frameworks.
"We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said.
He also appreciated Cyprus for its support for India's Permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
"India reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," he said.
Jaishankar said that today's discussions covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos in New Delhi and pledged to cement ties and reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029.
Jaishankar said that strengthening ties with both Cyprus and the EU remain a key priority for India as Cyprus is preparing to assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 January 2026.
"India and Cyprus are trusted friends and reliable partners. Our ties have developed into a comprehensive partnership anchored in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a joint strategic vision," Jaishankar said.
The Indian official also stated that both the sides are cooperating closely in regional and multilateral fora, including the UN, the EU, and Commonwealth frameworks.
"We deeply appreciate Cyprus's consistent support on issues of core interest to India, especially in our battle against cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said.
He also appreciated Cyprus for its support for India's Permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council and for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
"India reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus and for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," he said.
Jaishankar said that today's discussions covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment