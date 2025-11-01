403
Arab Media Forum Concludes 21St Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The 21st session of the Arab Media Forum concluded on Thursday with speakers emphasizing the need for a media that disseminate "facts and contribute to attaining development."
The forum Secretary General Madi Khamis, in a statement marking the forum end, expressed gratitude to Lebanon for embracing the two-day event, noting it had drawn 160 Arab media figures.
An open dialogue was held in the final session between Khamis and Lebanese Information Minister Paul Murqos who called for drafting a charter to deter journalists who "twist the facts."
For his part, Khamis made the note that governments are unable to stay abreast of the rapid developments in the sector.
Sami Al-Nisf, a former information minister in Kuwait, said the media have exerted great efforts to help in advancing development, warned of "unprofessional media that can trigger civil wars." (end)
