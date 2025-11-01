Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait To Hold Rain Prayers

2025-11-01 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Islamic Affairs on Thursday called upon mosques' imams and lecturers to hold rain prayers in the morning of Saturday (Nov 8th).
The prayers time is set at 10:30 a.m. (Kuwait local time). (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

