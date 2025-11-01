403
FIFA Arab Cup Promotional Round Kicks Off In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The promotional round for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 kicked off on Thursday at The Avenues Mall with a press conference and the opening of a special booth to promote the tournament.
Speaking in a news conference, executive director of the tournament's organizing committee Ali Al-Mahmoud said the promotional round, which will run until Sunday, aims to provide enough information about the event and encourage audience to attend matches.
Kuwait will meet Mauritania on November 25, and the Arab cup enjoys honorable competition among brothers of teams participating in the event, he noted.
He stressed readiness of Qatar to host the championship due to its prepared infrastructure, which is able to embrace the largest sports tournaments and events.
Participating teams eye to leave a positive fingerprint after the success of the first edition organized in 2021 in Doha, he stated.
The organizing committee will also focus on audience's experience, and tickets are available through, he said.
A single tick costs about KD two and about 400,000 ones have been sold so far, he added.
The prizes will distributed to all participating teams at a total value of USD 36 million.
Qatar will host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 on December 1-18, with the participation of 16 teams. Algeria was crowned as champion of the last edition of the 2021 Arab cup.
If Kuwait defeat Mauritania on November 25 in Doha, it will qualify for the event and join Group C which includes Egypt, Jordan and the UAE. (end)
