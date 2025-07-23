51 Pc Of Tripura Blocks Now Self-Sufficient In Food Grain Production: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, July 23 (IANS) Over 51 per cent of the state's 58 blocks in Tripura became self-sufficient in food grain production, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath claimed here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department of the state is working tirelessly to increase the income of farmers and also to make the state self-reliant in food crop production. Around 30 blocks out of 58 in the state are self-sufficient in food grain production, he said.

Attending three programmes, including the inauguration of the Photamati Primary Rural Market, an oil palm plantation programme at Raiyarbari, and the inauguration of a ginger processing centre by Khabakscha FPC at Roabari in Gomati District, Nath said that the state government wants to make the state self-reliant in food grain production.

He said:“In our state, about 70 per cent of the people are directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. Therefore, becoming self-reliant in agriculture means taking the state forward on the path of self-reliance.” The Minister said that if the state is to become self-reliant, the development of agricultural infrastructure is very necessary.

“Keeping this goal in mind, the present state government is working with great initiative to develop the infrastructure of various markets in the state. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the state government mainly adopts various plans based on specific proposals for the development of primary rural markets and agricultural regulated markets,” said the Agriculture Minister.

He further said that the main foundation of India is agriculture. The Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that without developing agriculture, the development of the country is not possible. PM's dream is to make India a grain store of the world. Earlier, when America didn't send rice and wheat, people of our country used to suffer from hunger, Nath said, adding that now, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, we now export food grains to other countries.

Agriculture not only means paddy but also fisheries, and the Animal Resource Development Department (ARDD) is also engaged with agriculture, he pointed out. He informed that fish from India is exported to China, Europe, America, Japan, and other countries.

According to the minister, India also exported eggs to Oman, Arab countries, and Qatar. Milk is exported to Arab countries, America, Singapore, and Bhutan.“To Bangladesh, we export paddy, wheat, sugar, ginger, garlic, spices, etc. Now, except for some items, we are self-sufficient in rice, fish, eggs, and milk. Prime Minister Modi is giving importance to farmers,” said the Minister. He also said that now people don't need to demand anything as the present government gives everything before demand.

“This government thinks about the last man of society. Many people have received houses, roads, water connections, and so many things. Incumbent government in Tripura never saw political colours to provide government benefits. The government is helping farmers with palm oil cultivation. Starting from clearing the field to producing saplings, everything is done by the state government,” he said.