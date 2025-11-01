403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Science Club, Arab League Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Scientific Research
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- A delegation from the Kuwait Science Club met Thursday with the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General and Head of Economic Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Maliki, to discuss ways of enhancing joint cooperation in the fields of scientific research, innovation, and intellectual property rights.
Secretary General of the Kuwait Science Club and head of the delegation, Ali Al-Jumaa, told KUNA that the meeting builds on the participation of the Arab League and its specialized organizations in the 2025 International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East, held earlier this year in Kuwait.
Al-Jumaa added that both sides seek to support Arab inventors through the Arab League and its specialized bodies, including the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, and the Arab Labor Organization, by allocating awards to Arab participants in the exhibition.
He also highlighted the prizes presented by the GCC General Secretariat and international organizations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Inventors' Associations, noting that such support helps promote innovation and facilitates the path from invention to production and commercialization.
Al-Jumaa pointed out that the exhibition, now in its 18th year, witnessed distinguished participation from the Arab League in its 2025 edition.
The meeting discussed expanding this cooperation to benefit Arab inventors by establishing comprehensive frameworks covering scientific, economic, and intellectual property fields.
Al-Jumaa noted that this cooperation marks the first of its kind between a non-profit public association and the Arab League, aiming to expand Arab cooperation in science and innovation rather than competition.
For his part, Head of the Development and Competitive Programs Sector at the Club, Dr. Mohammad Al-Saffar, stressed the club's vital role in supporting inventors through organizing the annual International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East, which attracts inventors and international innovation organizations from around the world.
He added that expert juries, following international standards applied in major global invention fairs, evaluate all inventions presented at the exhibition.
The delegation's visit to Cairo coincides with its participation in the Egypt International Science and Technology Exhibition, set to open Friday, showcasing the latest scientific innovations by students from Egypt and the region. (end)
mm
Secretary General of the Kuwait Science Club and head of the delegation, Ali Al-Jumaa, told KUNA that the meeting builds on the participation of the Arab League and its specialized organizations in the 2025 International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East, held earlier this year in Kuwait.
Al-Jumaa added that both sides seek to support Arab inventors through the Arab League and its specialized bodies, including the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, and the Arab Labor Organization, by allocating awards to Arab participants in the exhibition.
He also highlighted the prizes presented by the GCC General Secretariat and international organizations such as the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Inventors' Associations, noting that such support helps promote innovation and facilitates the path from invention to production and commercialization.
Al-Jumaa pointed out that the exhibition, now in its 18th year, witnessed distinguished participation from the Arab League in its 2025 edition.
The meeting discussed expanding this cooperation to benefit Arab inventors by establishing comprehensive frameworks covering scientific, economic, and intellectual property fields.
Al-Jumaa noted that this cooperation marks the first of its kind between a non-profit public association and the Arab League, aiming to expand Arab cooperation in science and innovation rather than competition.
For his part, Head of the Development and Competitive Programs Sector at the Club, Dr. Mohammad Al-Saffar, stressed the club's vital role in supporting inventors through organizing the annual International Inventions Exhibition in the Middle East, which attracts inventors and international innovation organizations from around the world.
He added that expert juries, following international standards applied in major global invention fairs, evaluate all inventions presented at the exhibition.
The delegation's visit to Cairo coincides with its participation in the Egypt International Science and Technology Exhibition, set to open Friday, showcasing the latest scientific innovations by students from Egypt and the region. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment