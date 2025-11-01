Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chiefs Of Staff Discuss Ways To Strengthen Defense Cooperation

2025-11-01 03:03:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The 22nd meeting of the GCC Supreme Military Committee of Chiefs of Staff was held Thursday in Kuwait to discuss means of enhancing defense cooperation among the armed forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Army General Staff said the meeting was chaired by Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian, with the participation of the GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Military Affairs, the Commander of the Unified Military Command, and several senior military officials.
The meeting reviewed a number of topics, focusing on strengthening defense cooperation, coordinating operational and training concepts, and boosting military readiness to enhance security and stability in the region.
Al-Shuraian affirmed that the meeting reflects the ongoing commitment to military cooperation and integration among GCC states, underscoring the importance of unity and solidarity in facing regional challenges.
He conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who expressed appreciation for the participants' efforts in supporting joint military work and wished them a pleasant stay in Kuwait. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

