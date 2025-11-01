403
Tokyo Governor Lectures Kuwaiti Students On Climate Change Perils
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike delivered a lecture at Kuwait University on Thursday that delved into the challenges of climate change, chief among them an increase in natural disasters across different parts of the globe.
The lecture highlighted environmental protection initiatives as crucial moving forward, citing carbon neutral goals and green energy projects as imperative to deal with the mounting threat of climate change, according to the Tokyo governor.
She went on to hail the "breadth" of Japan's ties with Kuwait, recalling the copious amounts of Kuwaiti aid given to her country in the wake of a deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in what was one of the most powerful tremors in recorded history.
Echoing her sentiments, Kuwait University president Dr. Dina Al-Mailem welcomed the visit of the Tokyo emperor and the delegation accompanying her, saying such initiatives as the lecture was part of Kuwaiti efforts to bolster academic ties with international partners.
These activities are routinely organized by Kuwait University to further "reinforce" its position as among the most prominent contributors to the national 2035 vision for development, she added. (end)
