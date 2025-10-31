Firm Fencing Perth Fence Installers Awarded 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Fencing Contractor Shire Of Mundaring, WA

Perth, WA - Firm Fencing | Perth Fence Installers is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Fencing Contractor in the Shire of Mundaring, Western Australia. This prestigious recognition affirms the firm's commitment to exceptional workmanship, customer-first service, and enduring quality in the fencing industry.

Based in Perth and servicing the greater metropolitan and regional areas including the Shire of Mundaring, Firm Fencing offers a comprehensive suite of residential and commercial fencing solutions. Their services include Colorbond fencing, timber fencing, pool fencing, retaining walls, gate installations, and more. With a reputation built on more than two decades of combined experience among their team, they prioritise high-quality materials, transparent communication and a hassle-free project journey from free quote to final inspection.

Firm Fencing | Perth Fence Installers delivers a comprehensive range of high-quality fencing and related services tailored to both residential and commercial clients across the Perth region. Their offerings include professional fence repairs and replacements, stylish timber and pine-lap fencing, secure pool fencing, and robust Colourbond fencing solutions suitable for homes, businesses and industrial sites.

They also specialise in panel-and-post and limestone retaining walls, custom gates, aluminium slat fencing, asbestos-fence removal, and earth-moving and excavation services to support unexpected site requirements. With decades of experience behind their team, Firm Fencing emphasises quality workmanship, efficient installation and customer satisfaction from first quote to final hand-over.

Clients have shared glowing feedback about their experiences with Firm Fencing | Perth Fence Installers, highlighting the team's professionalism, skill, and commitment to quality. One client commented,“Great to deal with and installation good quality,” while another praised the team's expertise, saying,“Thank you for the excellent work on our boundary fence. It was a tricky project, and we appreciate your expertise in handling it so effectively. From the removal of the old asbestos fence to the installation of the new fence, your team were always professional, friendly and polite. We're very happy with the result.” Another review summed up the experience perfectly:“Zero hassle, very professional, absolute weapon of a contractor and better result in the finished job than I was hoping. Perfection!” These testimonials reflect Firm Fencing's dedication to delivering exceptional results and ensuring every client enjoys a seamless, stress-free experience from start to finish.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Firm Fencing | Perth Fence Installers please visit

and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -