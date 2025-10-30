Red Cross says hurricane Melissa could affect many people in Jamaica

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-30 09:41:25
(MENAFN) Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, could impact up to 1.5 million people in Jamaica, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned Tuesday, calling the situation a “massive humanitarian threat.”

Necephor Mghendi, IFRC head for the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean, said the number of affected people might be an underestimate.

He highlighted the vulnerability of coastal communities and informal settlements, especially after a rainy season that has saturated soils, increasing the risk of landslides and floods.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicted winds up to 280 km/h, gusts of 350 km/h, rainfall of up to 700 mm, and storm surges of 3–4 meters along Jamaica’s southern coast. WMO experts described the hurricane as potentially “the storm of the century” for the island.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, stressed that the priority is saving lives and limiting the storm’s impact, warning of severe health and epidemic risks from contaminated water.

After hitting Jamaica, Melissa is expected to move across eastern Cuba on Tuesday night.

